TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's financial regulator said on Friday that it planned to closely monitor banks' holdings of government bonds and other assets given the risk of rising interest rates following the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing earlier this year.

The Financial Services Agency cited the need to monitor banks' massive holdings of government bonds as part of an annual review of its oversight policies.

