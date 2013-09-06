BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's financial regulator said on Friday that it planned to closely monitor banks' holdings of government bonds and other assets given the risk of rising interest rates following the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing earlier this year.
The Financial Services Agency cited the need to monitor banks' massive holdings of government bonds as part of an annual review of its oversight policies.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.