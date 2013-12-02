BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
TOKYO Dec 2 Japanese government bonds (JGBs) held by the country's large banks decreased by 3.7 trillion yen ($36.2 billion) at the end of October to 81.3 trillion yen, falling to the lowest since February 2010, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.
Market participants say that Japan's large banks, one of the biggest buyers of JGBs, likely reduced their bond holdings in October to chalk up profits at the start of the second half of the fiscal year.
The benchmark JGB 10-year yield fell towards a six-month low in October.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates