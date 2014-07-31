UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO, July 31 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) on Thursday said net profit fell 5.8 percent in April-June in part due to expenses after acquiring Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya PCL.
But the first-quarter profit fall at Japan's largest lender by assets was significantly smaller than rivals as it booked larger stock-related gains than a year-earlier period while others suffered declines.
MUFG, which owns about one-fifth of Morgan Stanley, reported net profit of 240.5 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in April-June from 255.3 billion yen a year earlier.
MUFG left its net profit forecast for the year ending March 31 at 950 billion yen, down 3.5 percent from a year prior and less than a 963 billion yen mean estimate of 19 analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Shares of MUFG closed 0.9 percent higher ahead of the earnings, versus a 0.2 percent decline in the benchmark index .
($1 = 102.8100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts