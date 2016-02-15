TOKYO Feb 15 The Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy could push down operating profits at major Japanese banks by 8 percent on average for the current fiscal year to March, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.

Regional banks will take a harder hit, with their operating profit seen dropping 15 percent in the current year compared with year-before levels due to the impact of negative interest rates, S&P's estimates showed.

The BOJ last month stunned markets by adopting a negative interest rate policy, effectively charging a 0.1 percent interest on a portion of excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank.

BOJ officials have said the policy is designed in a way to avoid hurting bank profits, pointing to a three-tiered system that applies negative rates only to marginal excess bank reserves.

But S&P said the introduction of negative rates could affect bank earnings not just through the direct 0.1 percent charge imposed on reserves with the BOJ, but through the indirect hit from dwindling interest income from yen-denominated lending and bond holdings.

"We based our estimates on certain assumptions and found that the BOJ's introduction of negative rates is likely to have a larger, indirect impact on banks while direct effects are likely to be limited," the rating agency said.

So far, no Japanese banks have said they will charge households and companies for their deposits. But many of them are slashing already meagre rates they pay for some deposits owing the BOJ's policy move.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, said on Monday it will cut to 0.001 percent a 0.02 percent interest paid for ordinary deposits. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)