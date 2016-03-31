* Uniform model would ignore differing risk profiles - exec

* Basel Committee reviewing lenders' capital regulations

* Calls on Japan PM Abe to proceed with sales tax hike plan

By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse

TOKYO, April 1 Japan's banks may have to pass on extra borrowing costs to customers, potentially hurting the economy, if global regulators reviewing capital requirements adopt one-size-fits-all rules to weigh default risks, the incoming head of the country's banking industry body said.

"We will make our case so that Japanese banks would not incur an excessive burden in required capital," Takeshi Kunibe, who becomes chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association on Friday, told Reuters in an interview. The 62-year-old veteran banker is also president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the main lender of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors has been overhauling global rules governing banking operations since the financial crisis in 2008. A key thrust has been requiring lenders to hold more capital so that they can withstand losses.

Among measures being reviewed by global regulators, Japanese banks are concerned about the business - and economic - impact of simpler and standardised measures under discussion as a means to weigh default risks associated mortgages and business loans.

"Japan's economy could suffer a significant impact if banks' function as a financial intermediary diminishes," said Kunibe.

Regulators wants to cut complexity and inconsistency in calculating necessary capital to cover default risks, giving banks less discretion.

But Japan's lenders say that a uniform approach would ignore different business models and different risk profiles in loan portfolios.

"Japanese banks would need to hold capital more than necessary, which means bigger costs of lending," Kunibe said. "Users would suffer negative consequences if such costs are passed on to them."

In other comment, Kunibe also said Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should raise the country's sales tax next year as planned, otherwise the country's fiscal health could be put at risk.

Abe has said he would proceed the scheduled tax hike, but a Reuters poll showed many analysts and economists expect Abe to delay raising the sales tax - to 10 percent from 8 percent - in April next year, as weak consumer spending and exports threaten to derail Japan's fragile economic recovery.

Kunibe said a delay could trigger a downgrade of Japanese government bonds by rating agencies, which could in turn lead to a downgrade of Japan's financial institutions, including his own bank. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)