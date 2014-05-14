* Profit to fall 16 pct at Mizuho, 14 pct SMFG, 4 pct MUFG -analysts

* MUFG to hold up best thanks to offshore expansion

* Dim domestic outlook to constrain Mizuho, SMFG

* Last year's profits driven by Abenomics' stocks boost

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, May 14 Japanese banks' profits are likely to fall this business year from last when stock-related gains sent earnings soaring, but the overseas reach of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) will ensure the biggest lender by assets loses out the least.

MUFG will boost profit with its 20 percent stake in U.S. bank Morgan Stanley and near three-quarter ownership of Thailand's fifth-largest lender, while Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) contend primarily with a dim outlook for local lending.

The three megabanks are unlikely to match the string of strong quarterly earnings last year when government economic stimulus steps spurred a market rally.

Shares owned by the banks shot up in value and subsidiary brokerages earned increased trading commission, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe excited investors by pledging to end a decade of deflation with measures popularly dubbed Abenomics.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 20 percent in the year ended March 30, but has fallen almost 3 percent so far this year as investors look for more convincing evidence that the economy has grown as much as Abenomics promised.

Net profit is likely to fall along with stock prices in the current year, with Mizuho likely forecasting contraction of 16 percent and SMFG 14 percent, analysts say, when the banks report results for the just-ended year later on Wednesday.

MUFG's forecast, on the other hand, is probably more in the region of 4 percent, analysts say.

Japan's leading lender - which aspires to be a top 10 U.S. bank by 2016 - paid about $5 billion in December for 72 percent of Thai peer Bank of Ayudhya PCL, adding 2 trillion yen ($19.56 billion) to MUFG's overseas loan book.

The purchase will start boosting MUFG's profit in earnest this year, said analyst Nana Otsuki at Merrill Lynch Japan Securities. Considering the profit relative to the amount of capital, however, MUFG's advantage is not particularly strong, Otsuki said.

The overseas element is also likely help MUFG raise its dividend outlook this year whereas analysts are split on Mizuho and SMFG, leaning toward a raise at the former and no change at the latter.

Last year's earnings boom allowed all three to raise dividends, with MUFG likely increasing its final payout, a person familiar with the bank's thinking told Reuters.

In the year ended March 31, net profit likely rose 10.7 percent to 944.1 billion yen at MUFG, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters. Profit likely rose 18.5 percent to a record 664 billion yen at Mizuho, and 0.7 percent to a record 799.8 billion yen at SMFG.

GAINS TO WANE

As well as stock gains, profits received a boost last year because banks were able to set aside less money to cover bad loans, as Abenomics spurred a pick-up in the economy leading to a decline in the number of borrowers unable to repay loans.

Increased government spending and central bank measures to encourage lending also led to an increase in the amount of loans commercial banks extended domestically. But competition for borrowers resulted in low interest rates and narrow profit margins.

This year, narrow loan margins and the absence of stock gains, as well as economic activity falling short of the optimism surrounding Abenomics, mean bank profit outlooks are likely to be weaker than those of corporate Japan as a whole, analysts say.

Operating profit at companies excluding finance houses and electric utilities is forecast to rise 34 percent this year after gaining 2 percent last year, the Nikkei newspaper calculated as of Friday, when most companies had reported results.

The performance of bank shares could also differ. Those of MUFG and Mizuho rose less than 3 percent last year, compared with a 20 percent gain in the benchmark index. SMFG rose 17 percent reflecting more aggressive lending efforts, said Merrill Lynch's Otsuki.

Japanese banks return 20 percent to 30 percent of profit to shareholders, compared with the U.S. average of above 50 percent. But Japanese lenders are less constrained than their U.S. peers from expanding, said Deutsche Securities analyst Yoshinobu Yamada.

"Japanese banks have to balance investing in growth and shareholder returns," Yamada said.

($1 = 102.2250 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by William Mallard and Christopher Cushing)