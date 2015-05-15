* MUFG buying back shares; Mizuho, SMFG raised dividends
* Japan's 'megabanks' also focused on overseas growth
* Earnings remain firm on strong market, smaller credit
costs
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's top banks are raising
dividend payments and buying back their own shares as profits
remain robust, responding to calls for the lenders to share more
of the wealth they've earned on a slowly recovering economy.
Japanese companies are under intense investor scrutiny to
justify how they use their earnings and have been criticised for
hoarding too much cash.
The major banks, though, have to walk a fine line between
heeding investor calls for returning cash and investing in
growing overseas to make up for a still weak domestic business.
Stricter global bank capital rules also make bank managements
wary about returning capital.
The biggest of Japan's three "megabanks", Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, said on Friday it would buy back as
much as 100 billion yen ($840 million) of its own shares, just
over 1 percent of the total.
"It's very positive. It follows the buyback it announced at
the first-half results (in November)," said Credit Suisse
analyst Takashi Miura. "It stokes expectations for a pattern of
share buyback."
MUFG reported its second year of record net profit, worth
$8.6 billion, for the 12 months through March, as its aggressive
overseas expansion strategy paid off.
"We will keep a balanced mix of shareholder returns, strong
capital base and growth," MUFG President Nobuyuki Hirano told a
news conference. Overseas businesses will likely remain a growth
driver for the next three years, he said, adding the bank's
acquisition targets are in the United States and Asia.
Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's second-largest
lender by assets, raised its annual dividend to 7.5 yen per
share from the 7 yen it had previously promised.
The lender reported an annual net profit much better than its
own forecast, helped by stock-related gains and smaller bad-loan
costs.
Mizuho CEO Yasuhiro Sato said even after meeting the promise
of returning 30 percent of profits to shareholders, the bank
still has cash to spend on investment. "We will actively
consider inorganic growth, including overseas M&A," he said.
Earlier this week, No. 3 lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group raised its annual dividend to 140 yen per share
from 130 yen previously projected after posting a
smaller-than-forecast drop in profit..
Japanese companies, sitting on a record 230 trillion yen
($1.9 trillion) of cash, are being urged by investors and
politicians to spend more, with Finance Minister Taro Aso
calling cash-hoarding companies "scrooges".
A string of measures has been introduced by regulators to
make companies more responsive to investor demands, including a
corporate governance code that requires two or more outside
directors.
The measures seem to be working. Kengo Nishiyama, research
analyst at Nomura, said Japan's listed companies are likely to
return a record amount of cash to shareholders for the year
ended in March, with dividends and share buybacks totalling 12.8
trillion yen.
Japanese banks have spent tens of billions of dollars on
snapping up overseas assets, with MUFG being the most
acquisitive, due to its ancestry and culture. Its buys include
the $5 billion purchase of a 72 percent stake in Thailand's Bank
of Ayudhya in 2013.
($1 = 120.1600 yen)
