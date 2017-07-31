SMFG Q1 net profit up 31 pct y/y, helped by equity holding sale

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Monday said net profit jumped 31 percent for its first quarter, helped by gains from part of its holdings in corporate clients' shares.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 241.5 billion yen ($2.18 billion) for the April-June period, up from 184.3 billion yen a year ago.

Gains from selling its equity holdings jumped to 29 billion yen, up from a mere 1.5 billion yen a year earlier.

Japanese banks have been under pressure from investors and regulators to reduce holdings worth billions of dollars' of corporate clients' shares, a common practice designed to cement business ties but being criticised as this overly exposes the lenders to market swings.

For the full-year ending in March, SMFG kept its forecast of 630 billion yen in net profit, down 10.8 percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 650.84 billion yen from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 110.6000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)