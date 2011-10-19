TOKYO Oct 19 Japanese mobile social gaming company DeNA said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy professional baseball club the Yokohama BayStars.

The struggling club, which has finished bottom of Japan's Central League since 2008, is owned by a broadcaster Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS).

Yokohama has been up for sale for two ears. News of its possible purchase by DeNA pushed its shares down 7.9 percent on Wednesday as investors were concerned about the costs.

Nikkei business daily, Japan's leading business newspaper, reported on Wednesday the two companies had agreed that TBS would sell most of its 70 percent stake in the loss-making team to DeNA for about 10 billion yen ($130 million).

DeNA said in a statement that the company is discussion to buy the baseball club but no firm decision had been made yet. TBS declined to comment.

TBS had been in talks with JS Group Corp, an aluminium sash maker, to sell the cash-strapped team but the deal collapsed.

Should the sale go through, it would be the first of a baseball team in Japan since 2004 when Softbank Corp , a mobile phone operator, agreed to buy the Hawks from supermarket operator Daiei Inc.

Under Japanese baseball regulations, any team sale must be approved by all 12 Central and Pacific League clubs. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Alastair Himmer)