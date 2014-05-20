TOKYO May 20 Can more baseball save Japan -- or
at least Abenomics?
A set of recommendations to lift growth in Japan's economy
drafted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party seen by Reuters
calls for slashing corporate taxes, reforming public pensions,
and -- in a curve ball -- increasing the number of professional
baseball teams to 16 from 12.
"Prosperous baseball teams could strengthen attachment to
regional cities and help local economies thrive," said the
report, which cited the success of U.S. Major League Baseball in
nearly doubling from 16 teams to 30 since the 1960s.
Baseball is one of the most popular sports in Japan and
draws more than 20 million fans to games each year, four times
more than Japan's professional soccer J.League's top division.
Okinawa, where Abe is pushing to complete a long-planned
relocation of a U.S. military base, could get government support
to lure a baseball team, the report said.
Shizuoka, west of Tokyo, and two isolated areas that are
losing population as Japan's population ages -- the island of
Shikoku and the snow country centered on Niigata -- were also
named as sites for possible new teams.
Baseball has deep roots in Japan, dating back to the 1870s,
when the country began modernizing, and has spun off global
stars such as New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and Texas
Rangers' ace Yu Darvish.
But most professional teams survive in Japan because losses
can be treated as tax-deductible marketing costs for corporate
sponsors, such as such as Orix Corp and Yakult Honsha
Co.
For that reason, one expert was skeptical of the economic
punch from launching new franchises.
"Unless there are companies that are willing to sponsor the
new teams, this could be difficult," said Munehiko Harada,
professor at the faculty of sport sciences of Waseda University.
"Without a solid financial foundation, it would be hard to
poach good players and balance the strength of the teams."
Japan's current two-league system faced a critical moment a
decade ago, when financial difficulties forced railway operator
Kintetsu Corp to give up the ownership of its club.
Billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani's e-commerce company Rakuten
Inc stepped in to create a new team in Sendai, north of
Tokyo, in a move that saved the two-league system.
The Liberal Democratic Party's draft proposal on economic
reforms was submitted to Abe, who is readying an announcement of
reforms next month designed to help spur growth in the world's
third-biggest economy. It was unclear if the baseball proposal
would be included in Abe's final report.
