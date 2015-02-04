BRIEF-New Millennium Iron announces Q4 loss per share C$0.01
* New Millennium Iron Corp. announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
TOKYO Feb 4 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest smelter, said on Wednesday it had failed to agree on terms of copper processing fees with global miner BHP Billiton for 2015.
A spokesman said PPC's end-year negotiations on treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) with BHP "went on holiday".
There was no immediate comment from BHP.
In December, Pan Pacific won a 16 percent increase in TC/RC for 2015 in a deal with U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* New Millennium Iron Corp. announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
NEW YORK, March 27 Comcast Corp is planning to rebrand and expand a streaming video option for broadband subscribers who do not want to pay for a traditional cable package, sources told Reuters on Monday.