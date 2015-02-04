(Adds background, details on talks)

By Yuka Obayashi and Polly Yam

TOKYO/HONG KONG Feb 4 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest smelter, said on Wednesday it would not be taking term deliveries of copper concentrate from BHP Billiton in 2015 after the two failed to agree on processing fees.

The failure to reach a deal for the second year in a row reflects expectations of a continued global surplus of copper concentrate. Higher fees encourage smelters to make more metal, putting more pressure on copper prices, which fell to 5-1/2-year lows last week.

"We have decided to take a holiday as we could not come to an agreement on terms," a PPC spokesman told Reuters. He declined to comment on whether the negotiations were for the full year or for a half-year.

Smelters in Japan and China typically hold talks with global miners around the beginning of each year for term shipments for that year, although BHP had offered 2015 shipments in quarterly, half-year and full-year periods to Chinese smelters, sources in China said.

A "holiday" typically means a smelter will not take term shipments of concentrate under a multi-year contract with a miner.

PPC, which in September announced it was seeking an increase of more than 9 percent in fees, plans to maintain output in 2015 at similar levels to 2014, the spokesman said, suggesting it will get copper concentrate from other miners.

Copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.

In December Pan Pacific won a 16 percent increase in TC/RCs for 2015 from U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which signed a similar agreement with Chinese smelters. The treatment and refining charges of $107 per tonne and 10.7 cents per pound respectively were the highest in 10 years.

Most large Chinese copper smelters have not settled term charges for 2015 with BHP even though talks started in November, sources at two large smelters in China said. One source said his smelter would resume talks with BHP after the Lunar New Year holiday, around March.

TC/RCs for spot standard clean copper concentrate for China traded below $110 and 11 cents last week, down from about $117-$118 and 11.7-11.8 cents two weeks ago, which traders said may suggest a tightening in supply of standard grade concentrate. (Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Alan Raybould)