TOKYO, April 18 The Bank of Japan said on
Thursday it will increase the frequency of its government bond
purchases to eight times a month from six currently as part of
its sweeping stimulus measures.
It also said in a statement that it would keep the total
amount of monthly purchases at its initially announced 7.5
trillion yen ($77 billion).
The Japanese government bond market has been volatile since
the central bank unveiled its massive easing on April 4.
Market participants have said they wanted the BOJ to
increase the frequency of bond purchase operations to help ease
volatility.