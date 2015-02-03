TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's government is likely to name academic Yutaka Harada, a proponent of aggressive steps to end deflation, to the Bank of Japan's Policy Board, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

The Waseda University economist is expected to be nominated on Wednesday to replace fellow monetary policy dove Ryuzo Miyao, whose term on the nine-member board ends on March 25, the financial daily said, without citing any sources for the information.

Harada, 64, a Tokyo University graduate, has served as chief economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research and as a senior official at the former Economic Planning Agency. (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Dean Yates)