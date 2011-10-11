TOKYO Oct 11 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa told Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda that the central
bank will support the economy through monetary policy, Jiji
agency reported on Tuesday.
The central bank confirmed that the two had met, adding that
the conversation was a part of their regular dialogue.
Shirakawa told the prime minister that he will strive to
help Japan's reconstruction following the devastating earthquake
and tsunami in March, Jiji said.
According to Jiji, Shirakawa said European debt crisis was
the biggest concern for the world economy and should be dealt
with thoroughly.
