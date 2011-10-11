TOKYO Oct 11 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda that the central bank will support the economy through monetary policy, Jiji agency reported on Tuesday.

The central bank confirmed that the two had met, adding that the conversation was a part of their regular dialogue.

Shirakawa told the prime minister that he will strive to help Japan's reconstruction following the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March, Jiji said.

According to Jiji, Shirakawa said European debt crisis was the biggest concern for the world economy and should be dealt with thoroughly.

