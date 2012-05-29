DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
TOKYO May 30 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said the central bank will not rule out further monetary easing if risks in Europe materialise and have a strong negative impact on Japan's economy, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The decision on whether further monetary easing is necessary would be made based on whether the economy and prices undershoot the BOJ's forecasts, the Nikkei quoted Yamaguchi as saying in an interview. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.