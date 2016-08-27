JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 27 The recent dip in
inflation in Japan may mean inflation expectations are not yet
anchored at the Bank of Japan's two percent target, and the bank
will approve more quantitative easing or lower negative interest
rates "without hestitation," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said
on Saturday.
"The Bank of Japan will continue to carefully examine risks
and take additional easing measures without hesitation," Kuroda
said at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy symposium here.
"It could be that long term inflation expectations are yet to be
anchored in Japan."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)