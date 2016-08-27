JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 27 The recent dip in inflation in Japan may mean inflation expectations are not yet anchored at the Bank of Japan's two percent target, and the bank will approve more quantitative easing or lower negative interest rates "without hestitation," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday.

"The Bank of Japan will continue to carefully examine risks and take additional easing measures without hesitation," Kuroda said at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy symposium here. "It could be that long term inflation expectations are yet to be anchored in Japan."

