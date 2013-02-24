TOKYO Feb 25 An avid reader of detective
novels, Haruhiko Kuroda may now get a chance to try to unravel
the mystery of engineering Japanese economic growth if the Asian
Development Bank chief is confirmed as the next Bank of Japan
governor.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to nominate the
68-year-old former finance ministry official for the BOJ's top
post, sources told Reuters on Monday. Abe is trying to transform
the central bank into a bold deflation fighter to revive Japan's
stagnant economy.
A fluent English speaker with a masters degree from Oxford
University, Kuroda served as Japan's top currency diplomat after
the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s and as ADB
president since 2005, putting him in regular contact with global
policymakers.
Kuroda will likely need to harness his international network
and experience as BOJ governor to counter criticism from other
countries that Japan's aggressive monetary easing is intended to
weaken the yen and give its exporters an unfair advantage.
"Kuroda can hold the stage with anybody - Bernanke, the
Bundesbank or the People's Bank of China," said Jesper Koll,
head of equities research at JP Morgan in Tokyo, who has known
Kuroda for two decades.
Kuroda may also be more keen to communicate BOJ policy than
incumbent Masaaki Shirakawa, who was regularly criticised as
being too coy about playing up the effect of the central bank's
stimulus measures.
When guiding Japan's yen-selling currency intervention as
its top currency diplomat -- a post he held from 1999 to 2003 --
Kuroda was keen to send out the message, through the media, that
Tokyo was indeed stepping into the market and serious about
stemming yen rises.
People who have worked with him describe him as soft-spoken
and approachable, but a demanding boss who would ask a lot from
subordinates. "He is very energetic and loves work," said an ADB
official who works under him.
AGGRESSIVE ENOUGH
The flip side of Kuroda's global resume may be a lack of
extensive contacts among domestic business leaders and bankers,
a gap that could, however, be made up for by his deputies.
Abe will need to get a signoff on Kuroda from opposition
parties since his Liberal Democratic Party and its junior
coalition partner control parliament's lower house but lack a
majority in the upper chamber, which must approve the nominee.
But Kuroda might fit the bill as a candidate radical enough
to fit Abe's criteria but moderate enough for the biggest
opposition Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), where some
heavyweights have taken issue with Abe's aggressive stance.
Some Japanese politicians and policymakers worry that if
Kuroda leaves his post at the ADB before it expires, Japan would
risk losing the coveted job to another country such as China.
Traditionally, a Japanese finance official is chosen to head
the Manila-based ADB, much as a European by tradition runs the
International Monetary Fund and an American the World Bank.
That might be the price to pay for a central bank governor
who fully supports Abe's push for aggressive easing and can
articulate Japan's policies to an international audience.
Kuroda has said the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target, set in
January, can be met in two years, contrary to the central bank's
argument that it has not set a strict timeframe for achieving
that level.
Kuroda would succeed Shirakawa, 63, a career central banker
who was made governor in 2008 as a compromise choice and is due
to leave with his two deputies on March 19.
Under Shirakawa's leadership, the central bank has cut
interest rates almost to zero and kept injecting cash into the
economy, but has been criticised for being too cautious.