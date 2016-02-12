Ukraine plans to tap borrowing market in second half
KIEV, April 7 Ukraine plans to tap the global bond markets in the second half of this year, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Friday, giving no details.
NEW YORK Feb 12 The Bank of Japan designed its new policy of negative interest rates to alleviate any unintended burden on banks' profitability, a top BoJ policymaker said on Friday, adding he thought the recent drop in bank shares was "overdone."
The three-tiered negative rates system "is carefully designed to mitigate aggressive impact on banks' profitability while ensuring the effect of negative rates on prices in financial markets," said Hiroshi Nakaso, deputy governor of the Bank of Japan.
"We have seen a substantial drop in bank shares in the ... past couple of days," he added at a New York forum. "But I think this is a bit overdone in this regard."
VALLETTA, April 7 Greece and its international lenders agreed on Friday on the key elements of reforms to unlock new funds, and experts will now be sent to Athens to put the finishing touches to the deal, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said.
FRANKFURT, April 7 Private equity group SVPGlobal will combine its packaging firms Kloeckner Pentaplast and Linpac to increase their clout ahead of a planned stock market listing.