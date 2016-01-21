BRIEF-Cohen & Steers preliminary AUM of $58.5 bln as of March 31 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017
SYDNEY Jan 22 The Bank of Japan is "taking a serious look" at expanding its monetary easing measures as sliding oil prices make it ever harder to reach its 2 percent inflation target, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
A higher yen and falling stock prices would also loom large at the central bank's next two-day policy meeting on Jan. 28 and 29, the report said.
The Nikkei quoted one senior BOJ official as saying that sliding oil prices could depress inflation expectations among consumers. "Then we should consider additional easing," the official was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
SAO PAULO, April 10 Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in São Paulo and New York surpassed the amount of stock on offer by five times, ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.