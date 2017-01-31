TOKYO Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The BOJ increased buying in those tenor to 450 billion yen last week to curb rise in their yields. The BOJ also said it plans to keep the amount and frequency of its bond buying unchanged from this month. ($1 = 113.56 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)