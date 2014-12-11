BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp increases quarterly dividend to $0.38/shr
* Quarterly dividend represents a one-cent per share increase over most recent quarterly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Rabobank has revised price guidance on a 10-year Tier 2 Samurai bond to 83bp over yen offer-side swaps, making it the first such Basel III-compliant note to be sold in the Samurai market.
The updated guidance came at the wide end of 80bp-83bp over swaps announced earlier. Initial guidance had been announced at 80bp-85bp.
The bond, expected to price tomorrow, will be in a 10-year bullet structure and seen being rated A2/BBB+/A+.
Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are managing the offering. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Quarterly dividend represents a one-cent per share increase over most recent quarterly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the latest reshuffling of its business following an almost three-year slump in oil prices.
NEW YORK, March 16 The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 0.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter following the release of February data on domestic home construction, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.