HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Rabobank's 10-year Tier 2 Samurai, the first Basel III bank capital instrument to be sold in the Samurai market, is expected to be around JPY50bn (US$423m) in size, according to an investor familiar with the deal.

This morning, the issuer tightened guidance to 83bp over yen offer-side swaps, at the wide end of 80bp-83bp over swaps announced earlier. Initial guidance had been announced at 80bp-85bp.

The bond, expected to price tomorrow, will be in a 10-year bullet structure and is expected to be rated A2/BBB+/A+.

Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are managing the offering. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)