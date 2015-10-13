TOKYO Oct 13 Japanese government bonds were steady on Tuesday, as slumping equities gave investors little incentive to sell safe-haven fixed income securities.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat on the day at 0.320 percent, as Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 1.1 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis point to 1.070 percent, while the yield on the current 30-year JGB fell half a basis point to 1.335 percent, its lowest level since late April.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance will hold its monthly auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($20.87 billion) of five-year JGBs.

The Bank of Japan's buying operations under its massive asset-purchase programme also lent support to the market. The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in the five-year to 10-year zone, as well as 70 billion yen of JGBs maturing in one year.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.06 point at 148.32 .

