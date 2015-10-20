TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese government bonds mostly
edged higher on Tuesday after a sale of 20-year JGBs met with
decent demand from investors.
Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen
($10.05 billion) of 20-year JGBs, reopening the current issue
with a coupon of 1.200 percent.
The sale produced a lowest accepted price of 101.90. The
bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, improved to 3.04 from
2.56 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and
lowest accepted prices also narrowed to 0.10 from the previous
sale's 0.27.
The benchmark 10-year JGB price rose, its yield
edging down half a basis point to 0.3715 percent.
Despite the solid 20-year results, the superlong sector
slightly lagged, with the yield on 20-year JGBs
flat at 1.080 percent, and the 30-year JGB yield
adding half a basis point to 1.355 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.12 point at 148.40
.
($1 = 119.4000 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)