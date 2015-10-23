TOKYO Oct 23 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday as a rally by Tokyo's Nikkei offset a lift from the European Central Bank signalling further monetary easing.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.305 percent while the 20-year yield inched down half a basis point to 1.065 percent.

Euro zone bonds soared on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door for more monetary policy easing to come as early as December.

Prospects of more ECB easing boosted risk appetites globally, sending the Nikkei 2.5 percent higher.

With the ECB poised to ease further, a sharper focus fell on its Japanese counterpart. The Bank of Japan makes a rate review next week and some in the market expect the central bank to ease monetary policy further as the Japanese economy flirts with recession.