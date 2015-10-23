TOKYO Oct 23 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Friday as a rally by Tokyo's Nikkei
offset a lift from the European Central Bank signalling further
monetary easing.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood flat at
0.305 percent while the 20-year yield inched down
half a basis point to 1.065 percent.
Euro zone bonds soared on Thursday after ECB President Mario
Draghi opened the door for more monetary policy easing to come
as early as December.
Prospects of more ECB easing boosted risk appetites
globally, sending the Nikkei 2.5 percent higher.
With the ECB poised to ease further, a sharper focus fell on
its Japanese counterpart. The Bank of Japan makes a rate review
next week and some in the market expect the central bank to ease
monetary policy further as the Japanese economy flirts with
recession.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)