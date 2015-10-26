TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese government bond prices
sagged on Monday as a rally by Tokyo's Nikkei reduced demand for
safe haven debt.
A slide in U.S. Treasuries following a global stock market
surge also weighed on JGBs.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5
basis points to 0.315 percent and the 30-year yield
also climbed 1.5 basis points, to 1.350 percent.
U.S. Treasury prices were hit and the 10-year note yield
rose to a 2-week high after China eased monetary
policy late on Friday and sparked a rally in risk assets.
Tokyo's Nikkei was up 0.8 percent on Monday after rising
to a 2-month high.
Caution also prevailed ahead of Friday's Bank of Japan
policy decision. While some in the market expected the BOJ to
further ease monetary policy, others braced for turbulence in
case the central bank decided to stand pat.
