TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries which fell after the Federal Reserve kept the door open for a rate hike this year.

JGBs were also affected by stronger-than-expected industrial production data dented expectations for the Bank of Japan would opt for further easing when it sets monetary policy on Friday.

Japanese factory output rose 1.0 percent in September after two straight months of declines and manufacturers expect further gains in October - suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.305 percent, pulling away from a 6-month trough of 0.290 percent struck the previous day. The 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.355 percent.

Short- and medium-dated yields on U.S. Treasures hit their highest in a month overnight after the Fed downplayed the impact of a weakening global economy on U.S. growth, keeping alive the prospect of a rate hike in December. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)