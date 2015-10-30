TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese government bonds fell on Friday, tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries after solid U.S. GDP data, but the Japanese bonds pared some of their losses when the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy on hold.

Although most market players called the BOJ's decision correctly, some participants had been expecting additional stimulus to be announced.

Ten-year JGB futures fell as much as 0.26 point to 148.37 in early trade, reflecting falls in U.S. bonds after the Federal Reserve hinted at a possible rate hike in December.

But Japanese bonds pared some of losses after the BOJ maintained its policy. The benchmark futures contract last stood at 148.53, down 0.10 point on the day but above the day's low.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond was up 1.0 basis point at 0.300 percent.

The market is looking to the BOJ's economic outlook report and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's news conference later in the day.

"Going forward, if U.S. bond yields rise further, JGB yields will likely rise too. If the Fed is going to go ahead with a rate hike, that could reduce expectations of BOJ easing," said Makoto Noji, senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)