TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese government bonds fell on
Friday, tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries after solid U.S. GDP
data, but the Japanese bonds pared some of their losses when the
Bank of Japan kept monetary policy on hold.
Although most market players called the BOJ's decision
correctly, some participants had been expecting additional
stimulus to be announced.
Ten-year JGB futures fell as much as 0.26 point to 148.37
in early trade, reflecting falls in U.S. bonds after
the Federal Reserve hinted at a possible rate hike in December.
But Japanese bonds pared some of losses after the BOJ
maintained its policy. The benchmark futures contract last stood
at 148.53, down 0.10 point on the day but above the day's low.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond was up 1.0 basis point at
0.300 percent.
The market is looking to the BOJ's economic outlook report
and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's news conference later in the day.
"Going forward, if U.S. bond yields rise further, JGB yields
will likely rise too. If the Fed is going to go ahead with a
rate hike, that could reduce expectations of BOJ easing," said
Makoto Noji, senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
