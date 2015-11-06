TOKYO Nov 6 Japanese government bond prices strengthened on Friday with the market brushing off weaker U.S. Treasuries and rose instead on lingering relief from a well-received debt auction.

A regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan also supported JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.305 percent. December 10-year futures climbed 0.09 point to 148.51.

The Ministry of Finance had sold 2.4 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Thursday and the results underlined firm investor demand for longer-dated debt.

Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday, with 2-year yields hitting 4-1/2 year highs, on expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December.

($1 = 121.6800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)