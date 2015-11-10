FOREX-Dollar hit by Trump's healthcare defeat, drops to near 2-mth low
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates prices, adds quotes)
TOKYO Nov 10 Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, ending off session lows though constrained by weaker U.S. Treasuries prices.
Demand at a sale of inflation-linked notes was not as bad as some investors had feared. The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.06 billion)of 10-year JGBs linked to Japan's consumer price index (CPI) carrying a 0.1 percent coupon.
The lowest accepted price at the Dutch-style auction came in at 105.45, slightly below most market expectations, and the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, fell to 2.21 from 2.33 at the last sale of the instruments in July.
Undermining bond market sentiment, U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in 5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December following a strong October jobs report.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.22 point at 148.42 , above a low of 148.20 touched in the morning session.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond fell 1.5 basis points to 0.315 percent, down from a session high of 0.335 percent.
In the superlong zone, the yields on 20-year JGBs and 30-year JGBs both rose 1.5 basis points to 1.080 percent and 1.380 percent respectively. ($1 = 123.2700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TOKYO, March 27 Japanese government bond prices were steady across the board as investors were reluctant to stake out positions ahead of the looming domestic fiscal year-end.