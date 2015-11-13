Brazil's main policy body cuts BNDES key interest rate
TOKYO Nov 13 Japanese government bond benchmark yields fell to two-week lows on Friday as a slide in equities favoured safe-haven debt.
A regular JGB-buying operation by the Bank of Japan also supported bonds. The central bank bought 780 billion yen ($6.36 billion) of 5-year to 40-year bonds on Friday as part of its extensive quantitative easing scheme.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.30 percent, its lowest since Oct. 30.
The 20-year yield dropped 1 basis point to 1.07 percent. The super long maturities has been supported after an auction of 30-year debt on Thursday attracted firm investor demand.
The demand for bonds was further underpinned by Japan's Nikkei losing 0.8 percent on Friday, hurt by a sharp drop in Wall Street and weaker commodity prices.
($1 = 122.5900 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct