TOKYO Nov 16 Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed on Monday, but underpinned by demand for safe-haven assets against a backdrop of last week's attacks on Paris and steep stock market losses.

The Nikkei stock index ended down 1 percent, following losses on Wall Street and the assaults on the French capital that killed more than 130 people on Friday.

Data released early on Monday showed that Japan's economy slipped back into recession in the July-September quarter, contracting at a 0.8 percent annualised rate, compared with the median estimate for a 0.2 percent contraction.

French warplanes struck Islamic State positions in Syria on Sunday and investigators searched for those connected to the violence in Paris.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond added half a basis point to 0.305 percent, after earlier falling to a nearly three-week low of 0.295 percent. A break of that level would take it to its lowest level since April.

The 10-year JGB futures price eked out a 0.01 point gain to end at 148.49.

In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs edged down half a basis points to 1.070 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.060 percent.

