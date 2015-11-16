TOKYO Nov 16 Japanese government bond prices
were narrowly mixed on Monday, but underpinned by demand for
safe-haven assets against a backdrop of last week's attacks on
Paris and steep stock market losses.
The Nikkei stock index ended down 1 percent,
following losses on Wall Street and the assaults on the French
capital that killed more than 130 people on Friday.
Data released early on Monday showed that Japan's economy
slipped back into recession in the July-September quarter,
contracting at a 0.8 percent annualised rate, compared with the
median estimate for a 0.2 percent contraction.
French warplanes struck Islamic State positions in Syria on
Sunday and investigators searched for those connected to the
violence in Paris.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond added half a basis point
to 0.305 percent, after earlier falling to a
nearly three-week low of 0.295 percent. A break of that level
would take it to its lowest level since April.
The 10-year JGB futures price eked out a 0.01 point gain to
end at 148.49.
In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs
edged down half a basis points to 1.070 percent,
after earlier falling as low as 1.060 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)