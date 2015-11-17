TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese government bonds were
mixed on Tuesday, with the superlong zone edging down as
equities outperformed while 5-year JGBs inched higher after
solid demand at a sale of the notes.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGB
was flat at 0.300 percent, while the 5-year yield
shed half a basis point to 0.035 percent.
Japan's Ministry of Finance's sale of 2.5 trillion yen
($20.27 billion) of 5-year JGBs, reopening the current issue
with a coupon of 0.100 percent, produced a lowest accepted price
of 100.29 to yield 0.039 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, improved to 4.11
from 2.79 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and
lowest accepted prices was a narrow 0.01, matching the previous
sale and suggesting demand for the notes.
The superlong sector lagged, with the yields on 30-year JGBs
and 40-year JGBs both adding 1.5
basis points to 1.395 percent and 1.550 percent, respectively.
Undermining bond market sentiment, the Nikkei stock index
ended up 1.2 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.05 point to end at
148.54.
($1 = 123.3400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)