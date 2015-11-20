TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese government bonds mostly
weakened on Friday, as investors refrained from active buying
ahead of Monday's national holiday in Japan.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond added two basis points to
a one-week high of 0.315 percent.
In the superlong sector, the yields on 30-year JGBs
and 40-year JGBs both rose 1.5
basis points to 1.395 percent and 1.555 percent, respectively.
"We've seen some profit-taking, ahead of the long weekend,"
said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley.
The Bank of Japan said on Friday that it will release a new
set of price indicators this month that reconfigures the way
price trends are measured, as the central bank seeks to show the
extent to which the country's below-target inflation rate is due
to falling prices of volatile items such as energy.
The news undermined JGB market sentiment and might have
given some investors an excuse to sell, as it reduced
expectations that the BOJ will eventually muster additional
easing measures to meet its inflation targets.
On Thursday, the BOJ held monetary policy steady as widely
expected, and also kept intact its economic assessment.
The central bank said that weak emerging market demand was
taking some toll on exports and output, Japan's economy
continued to recover moderately. That came against the backdrop
of economic data showing Japan had entered a technical recession
after two consecutive quarters of contraction.
Led by weaker cash prices, the 10-year JGB futures price
ended down 0.15 point at 148.39.
But the 3-month bill yield fell to a record low
of -0.150 percent and the 2-year JGB yield shed
half a basis point to -0.030 percent, its lowest since January,
as investors bought short-term notes to swap into dollars, to
take advantage of recently high yen-dollar swap spreads.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)