TOKYO Nov 24 Japanese government bonds eased on
Tuesday as investors caught up after a long holiday weekend and
prepared their portfolios for the next session's 20-year sale.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy a total of 1.1 trillion yen
($8.96 billion) in JGBs under its asset purchase plan,
including 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 3- to 5-year zone, and
400 billion yen of JGBs maturing between five and 10 years.
The central bank offered to buy only 300 billion yen of
one-year to three-year bonds, compared with 400 billion yen at
its last purchase offer, which pressured that sector in spot
trading.
The 2-year JGB yield added 2.5 basis points to
-0.005 percent, after it fell as low as -0.030 percent on
Friday, its lowest since January.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond added 1 basis point to a
nearly two-week high of 0.320 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.02 point at
148.37.
The yield on 20-year JGBs edged up half a
basis points to 1.080 percent, a day before Japan's Ministry of
Finance is scheduled to auction 1.2 trillion yen of the notes.
($1 = 122.7500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)