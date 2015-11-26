TOKYO Nov 26 Japanese government bond (JGB)
prices edged higher on Thursday, in response to a surge in their
German counterparts brought about by reinforced expectations of
further policy easing by the European Central Bank (ECB).
A regular JGB-buying operation by the Bank of Japan also
supported prices.
The 30-year and 20-year JGB
yields both dipped half a basis point to 1.380 percent and 1.060
percent, respectively. December 10-year JGB futures
gained 0.07 point to 148.60.
The short-end of the yield curve also attracted bids.
Underscoring strong investor demand for the maturities, an
auction of 3-month bills produced an average yield of -0.0863
percent, the lowest on record.
Investors, notably those from abroad, have been steady
purchasers of short-term Japanese notes which now offer
relatively attractive yields when converted to U.S. dollars in a
popular investment strategy called an asset swap.
Japanese notes offer low yields but appear attractive to
those who witnessed German 2-year and even 5-year bund yields
drop ever deeper into negative territory.
Bund yields fell to record lows following a Reuters report
on Wednesday stating ECB officials were considering options to
stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or whether to buy more
debt ahead of a policy meeting next week.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)