TOKYO Dec 1 Long-dated Japanese government bond
prices were slightly firmer on Tuesday after an auction of
10-year JGBs attracted solid demand though the shorter end was
softer in line with reduced buying in the sector by the Bank of
Japan.
The 10-year JGB futures firmed 0.04 point to
148.57. In the cash bond market, the yield on the current
10-year bond dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.295 percent
.
The auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($19.52 billion) 10-year
bonds maturing in December 2025 attracted bids 3.56 times the
offer, above the bid-to-cover ratio of 2.80 in the 10-year bond
auction last month.
The lowest accepted price of 99.78 at the auction was in
line with market expectations.
The five-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.040
percent.
The Bank of Japan said on Monday that it plans to buy 350
billion yen ($2.85 billion) of bonds with three to five years
left to maturity for the time being this month, 50 billion yen
less than before.
($1 = 122.9400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)