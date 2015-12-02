TOKYO Dec 2 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly flat on Wednesday as initial buying following soft
U.S. manufacturing data lost steam, with many investors
unwilling to chase the market higher near record levels.
Ten-year JGB futures ended flat at 148.56. They had
risen earlier to 148.66, near a record high of 148.67 touched in
January.
A closely-watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed the
sector contracted for the first time in three years.
The yield on the cash 10-year bonds was flat at 0.320
percent.
The longer end of the yield curve underperformed, ahead of
auctions of long-dated bonds on Thursday and next Tuesday.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.065 percent
. The 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.390
percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)