TOKYO Dec 4 Benchmark Japanese government bond
yields climbed to a three-week high on Friday after the European
Central Bank delivered much tamer-than-expected monetary easing
steps, although tumbling Tokyo stocks tempered the rise.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.330 percent, its highest since Nov. 10. December 10-year
JGB futures lost 0.13 point to 148.44.
Disappointing key debt markets like U.S. Treasuries and
German bunds, the ECB on Thursday opted to cut its deposit rate
by a mere 10 basis points and extended its asset buys by six
months.
Following recent dovish comments from ECB President Mario
Draghi, markets had expected more aggressive measures including
a larger cut in the deposit rate and perhaps even an increase in
the monthly pace of asset purchases.
The Nikkei suffered its biggest daily drop in more
than a month on Friday as the ECB dashed expectations for
greater stimulus.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)