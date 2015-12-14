TOKYO Dec 14 Japanese government bonds were
mostly higher on Monday, taking their cue from stronger U.S.
Treasuries and slumping equities, though moves were slight ahead
of U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings this week.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond slipped 1 basis point to
0.300 percent.
Led by stronger cash prices, the 10-year JGB futures price
added 0.10 point to 148.64.
But in the superlong sector, 30-year JGB prices
fell slightly, their yields adding half a basis
point to 1.365 percent.
Under its massive asset purchase programme, the Bank of
Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to
10-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year
zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs in the 25-year and longer
zone.
The Nikkei stock index ended down 1.8 percent.
On Friday, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields
dropped to a five-week low, as an extended drop in oil prices
and weak stock markets spurred investors to seek the relative
safety of government bonds.
The BOJ's quarterly "tankan" survey released early on Monday
showed large Japanese companies largely maintained their upbeat
capital expenditure plans for the year to March 2016.
BOJ policymakers meet for a two-day rate review ending on
Friday, and are widely seen holding off on expanding the bank's
massive stimulus programme.
The Fed's two-day meeting will conclude on Wednesday, with
the first interest rate hike in nearly a decade already priced
into the market.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)