TOKYO Dec 24 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Thursday as Tokyo stocks firmed and dented the allure
of safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose a basis
point to 0.280 percent, pulling away from an 11-month low of
0.265 percent plumbed last week after the Bank of Japan
announced that it would increase the average remaining maturity
of its JGB holdings.
The JGB market took in stride news that the Ministry of
Finance will auction less bonds to the market next fiscal year,
as the move was well anticipated.
Thanks to tax revenues that are estimated to be the highest
in a quarter of a century, the finance ministry will issue less
JGBs for the third straight year.
The ministry will slightly increase the amount of 40-year
JGBs it issues in the fiscal year starting in April 2016 while
decreasing issuance amounts of 20-year, five-year, two-year and
one-year debt.
The Nikkei firmed following three straight days of
losses as sentiment improved slightly on rebounding oil prices,
which drove a rally on Wall Street.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)