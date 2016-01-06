Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
TOKYO Jan 6 Japanese government bonds edged up on Wednesday, with the five- and 10-year yields hitting a one-year low, as soft economic news from China and North Korea's nuclear test prompted investors to rush to low-risk assets.
The yield on the current 10-year JGBs dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.250 percent, hitting a one-year low of 0.245 percent at one point.
The five-year bonds were traded at 0.025 percent . The yield fell below 0.03 percent, which had been a strong yield resistance for the last couple of months.
The 10-year JGB futures hit an all-time high of 149.20.
Although many investors had been cautious about bidding up JGBs further beyond current low yield levels, a string of worrying news on the global economy and geopolitics gave them the push.
China's central bank set the yuan at a much weaker level than Tuesday's close, a move that sparked fresh speculation that Beijing wants a weaker yuan as its economy loses momentum.
Growth in China's services sector slowed to its weakest in 17 months in December, a private survey showed, stoking further worries about the strength of the economy.
North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in the country's strike capability. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Domestic and foreign companies likely will invest $14 billion in Argentina this year as firms open their pockets to make good on previously announced investments, the head of the government's investment promotion agency said on Tuesday.