TOKYO Jan 6 Japanese government bonds edged up on Wednesday, with the five- and 10-year yields hitting a one-year low, as soft economic news from China and North Korea's nuclear test prompted investors to rush to low-risk assets.

The yield on the current 10-year JGBs dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.250 percent, hitting a one-year low of 0.245 percent at one point.

The five-year bonds were traded at 0.025 percent . The yield fell below 0.03 percent, which had been a strong yield resistance for the last couple of months.

The 10-year JGB futures hit an all-time high of 149.20.

Although many investors had been cautious about bidding up JGBs further beyond current low yield levels, a string of worrying news on the global economy and geopolitics gave them the push.

China's central bank set the yuan at a much weaker level than Tuesday's close, a move that sparked fresh speculation that Beijing wants a weaker yuan as its economy loses momentum.

Growth in China's services sector slowed to its weakest in 17 months in December, a private survey showed, stoking further worries about the strength of the economy.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in the country's strike capability. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)