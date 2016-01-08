TOKYO Jan 8 The benchmark 10-year Japanese
government bond yield fell to a new one-year low on Friday as
the market remained on the front foot thanks to central bank
buying and ongoing risk aversion.
The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point
at 0.230 percent, lowest since January 2015.
Reflecting the bullish mood, the average accepted yield at
Friday's 3.5 trillion yen ($29.59 billion) six-month bill
auction came in at a record low of -0.0608 percent.
The market drew early cues after U.S. Treasury yields fell
overnight amid the tumult in global risk asset and commodity
markets stemming from concerns towards Chinese growth.
The Chinese equity markets stabilised somewhat on Friday
after authorities scrapped a circuit breaker mechanism and set a
higher fix for the yuan.
But investor caution remained high after a brutal week that
saw crude oil tumble to 12-year lows and Japan's Nikkei
headed for a 7 percent weekly loss.
The Bank of Japan on Friday bought 890 billion yen ($7.53
billion) of five-year to 40-year Jibs as a part of its regular
debt-buying scheme.
($1 = 118.2700 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)