TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese government bonds edged up on Tuesday as concerns about China's financial markets and its economy as well as sliding oil prices prompted investor to park funds in the safety of government bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 0.215 percent, its lowest level since January last year, having slipped 5.5 basis points so far this year.

It is coming within sight of its record of 0.195 percent marked last January.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.92 percent , also a one-year low, while the 30-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to a one-year low of 1.185 percent .

Chinese shares struggled higher on Tuesday after hitting the lowest levels since September in the previous session, while the central bank tried to stabilise the yuan on and offshore after allowing it to fall sharply in the first week of 2016.

Oil prices have dropped to fresh 12-year lows, having fallen almost 20 percent in less than seven sessions since the turn of year, hitting any assets related to resources and boosting the allure of bonds. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)