TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese government bonds mostly
edged higher on Friday as stock market gains unraveled, marking
a quiet end to a volatile week that saw the benchmark 10-year
yield touch a record low.
The Nikkei stock index fell 0.5 percent, giving up
its early gains after crude oil prices fell and the Bank of
Japan's chief said he has no immediate plan to further ease
monetary policy.
BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament that the
central bank has no plan to expand monetary stimulus now, and
maintained his optimistic view of the economy.
So far this year, tumbling oil prices and slumping global
equities have sapped investors' appetite for risk assets, and
underpinned safe-haven government debt. That has left JGBs
vulnerable to profit-taking after sharp gains.
The 10-year yield edged down half a basis point to 0.220
percent on Friday, a day after it descended to a
record low of 0.190 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 30-year JGB weakened slightly,
its yield rising half a basis point to 1.235 percent
. In the previous session, the 30-year yield
surged 5.5 basis to mark its largest rise in 9-1/2 months.
March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.15 point at
149.53. They had notched a record high of 149.66 on Thursday
before finishing lower.
