TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged higher on Friday as stock market gains unraveled, marking a quiet end to a volatile week that saw the benchmark 10-year yield touch a record low.

The Nikkei stock index fell 0.5 percent, giving up its early gains after crude oil prices fell and the Bank of Japan's chief said he has no immediate plan to further ease monetary policy.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament that the central bank has no plan to expand monetary stimulus now, and maintained his optimistic view of the economy.

So far this year, tumbling oil prices and slumping global equities have sapped investors' appetite for risk assets, and underpinned safe-haven government debt. That has left JGBs vulnerable to profit-taking after sharp gains.

The 10-year yield edged down half a basis point to 0.220 percent on Friday, a day after it descended to a record low of 0.190 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 30-year JGB weakened slightly, its yield rising half a basis point to 1.235 percent . In the previous session, the 30-year yield surged 5.5 basis to mark its largest rise in 9-1/2 months.

March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.15 point at 149.53. They had notched a record high of 149.66 on Thursday before finishing lower. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)