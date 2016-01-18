TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese government bonds blossomed on Monday as stocks wilted, sending JGB futures to another record high.

The Nikkei stock index shed 1.1 percent to its lowest close in a year.

March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.14 point at 149.67, marking another record high of 149.72, while the benchmark 10-year yield edged down 1 basis point to 0.205 percent, not far from a record low of 0.190 percent plumbed last Thursday.

The superlong zone outperformed, with the yield on the 20-year JGB losing 3 basis points to 0.915 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield shed 3.5 basis points to 1.195 percent.

Underpinning the market, the Bank of Japan offered to buy a total of 890 billion yen ($7.59 billion) of JGBs, including 450 billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 260 billion yen in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 180 billion yen of JGBs maturing in more than 25 years under its asset purchase programme.

JGBs largely shrugged off comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said on Monday in a speech to the central bank's regional branch managers that the economy was likely to continue recovering moderately despite the effects of slowing emerging markets on exports and output.

"The BOJ will make necessary policy adjustments with an eye on upside and downside risks to the economy and prices," Kuroda said.

In its quarterly report on Japan's regional economies released on Monday, the BOJ maintained its upbeat assessment for most of the country's nine economic regions but said small firms remain cautious about raising wages despite a tightening job market.

($1 = 117.2200 yen)