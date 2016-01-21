TOKYO Jan 21 Japanese government bonds prices eased on Thursday as buyers retreated to the sidelines on near record low yields, while some investors took profits possibly to make up for losses they made on stocks and other investment.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.225 percent , while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010 percent.

The 10-year yield had hit a record low of 0.190 percent on worries about the global economic outlook last week but it quickly rebounded as investors rushed to take profits. The quick recovery in yields is holding back market players from pushing up prices too much.

In the futures market, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.05 point in price to 149.54.

Market players also said some investors may be taking profits in JGBs to offset losses they made on other assets such as stocks. The Nikkei share average fell 2.4 percent to its lowest level since October 2014. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Anand Basu)