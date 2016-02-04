TOKYO Feb 4 Japanese government bonds were mostly steady in cash trading on Thursday with the benchmark yield not far above a record low hit in the previous session, while JGB futures firmed in line with weaker equities.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.060 percent, a day after it touched a record low of 0.045 percent.

Yields have tumbled in the wake of the Bank of Japan's surprise move on Friday to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero.

"By pushing down interest rates and the yield curve, we hope to push down real interest rates so that we can stimulate consumption and investment," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament on Thursday.

A BOJ lending operation on Thursday drew zero bids for the first time, suggesting investors believe rates will likely fall further.

The five-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis point to minus 0.150 percent, a fresh record low.

March 10-year JGB futures added 0.15 point to end at 150.92, just 0.01 point shy of a record intraday high hit in the previous session.

The Nikkei stock index ended down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)