TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese government bonds slipped on Wednesday, as investors took profits ahead of a public holiday and a day after the benchmark yield slipped into negative territory for the first time.

The 10-year JGB yield added 4 basis points to 0.10 percent , after it marked a record low of minus 0.035 percent on Tuesday.

The five-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to minus 0.225 percent, after notching a record low minus 0.265 percent earlier in the session.

The yield on the two-year bond added 2.5 percent to 0.220 percent, a day after hitting a record low 0.250 percent, and remaining above the five-year yield for the second day.

March 10-year JGB futures prices skidded 0.36 to close at 151.89, after earlier marking a record intraday high of 152.39.

JGBs have soared, putting downward pressure on yields, since the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates on Jan. 29, under which banks have to pay interest on certain deposits held at the central bank.

Wednesday's JGB losses were limited by BOJ buying, as well as continuing weakness in equities. The Nikkei stock index ended down 2.3 percent at its lowest close since October 2014.

Earlier in the day, the BOJ offered to buy a total of 890 billion yen ($7.76 billion) in JGBs, including 450 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 260 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 180 billion yen of JGBs maturing in over 25 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.

Japanese markets will be closed for a public holiday on Thursday and will reopen on Friday.

